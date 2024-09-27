Burns & Levinson to Wind Down After 64 Years in Boston | Law...

News From Law.com

Burns & Levinson is shutting down, managing partner Paul Mastrocola announced in a Friday press release. The Boston stalwart began 2024 with more than 100 attorneys, but lost nearly half its headcount over the past five months as larger firms hired groups of attorneys in an effort to grow in the region. After a 13-lawyer IP and litigation group left for ArentFox Schiff and a 28-lawyer corporate group launched Blank Rome's Boston office, Burns & Levinson began evaluating merger options to keep the firm going.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

September 27, 2024, 3:17 PM