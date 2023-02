Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at John M. Cox & Associates on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Costco Wholesale and Alec Moen to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Reed Law and the Womack Law Office on behalf of Tina Burney. The case is 4:23-cv-00094, Burney v. Costco Wholesale Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 06, 2023, 5:50 PM