Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Porzio, Bromberg & Newman on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Starbucks to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Silverman Trotman & Schneider on behalf of Karen Burnett. The case is 1:23-cv-02330, Burnett v. Starbucks Corporation et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 27, 2023, 1:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Karen Burnett

defendants

Starbucks Corporation

John Does 1-10

defendant counsels

Porzio, Bromberg & Newman

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims