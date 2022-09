New Suit

Honeywell International was hit with a personal injury lawsuit Friday in Illinois Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Clayborne & Wagner and other counsel on behalf of Kristi Burnett, who claims she has suffered physical injuries due to years of exposure to radiation and chemical pollution caused by the defendant's negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02114, Burnett v. Honeywell International, Inc.