New Suit - Employment

AstraZeneca was sued Friday in Maryland District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Jackson & Associates Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who alleges claims for violations of the Equal Pay Act, sex- and race- based discrimination and retaliation. The plaintiff, who is Black and female, contends that she was assigned to a lower pay band than Caucasian, male employees with similar roles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-03335, Burnett v. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.