New Suit - Employment

Wigdor sued Astatine Investment Partners and its top officers Tuesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with alleged systemic gender-based discrimination. According to the complaint, the defendants refused to promote women above the position of director and routinely promoted younger, less qualified men to managing directors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06711, Burnell v. Astatine Investment Partners et al.

Investment Firms

August 01, 2023, 3:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Patricia Burnell

Plaintiffs

Wigdor

defendants

Andrew Bishop

Astatine Investment Partners

James Metcalfe

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination