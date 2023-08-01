Wigdor sued Astatine Investment Partners and its top officers Tuesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with alleged systemic gender-based discrimination. According to the complaint, the defendants refused to promote women above the position of director and routinely promoted younger, less qualified men to managing directors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06711, Burnell v. Astatine Investment Partners et al.
Investment Firms
August 01, 2023, 3:13 PM