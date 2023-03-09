New Suit

Goldberg Segalla filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of Burlington Insurance. The complaint, targeting Lowery's Social Club and other defendants, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying wrongful death arising from a physical assault altercation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-00933, Burlington Insurance Company, The v. Lowery's Social Club et al.

Insurance

March 09, 2023, 9:55 AM