Goldberg Segalla filed an insurance lawsuit Tuesday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of the Burlington Insurance Co. The suit seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to indemnify defendants Five Nine Protection Services LLC and Kyler B. Vitko in an underlying personal injury dispute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-03042, Burlington Insurance Company, The v. Five Nine Protection Services LLC et al.

June 28, 2023, 1:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Burlington Insurance Company, The

Plaintiffs

Goldberg Segalla

defendants

Five Nine Protection Services LLC

Kyler B Vitko

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute