New Suit

Goldberg Segalla filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of The Burlington Insurance Company. The suit, targeting Abanico Inc. and Rontechia Johnson, seeks a declaratory judgment that the plaintiff is not obligated to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-02606, Burlington Insurance Company, The v. Abanico Inc et al.

Insurance

August 10, 2022, 5:59 AM