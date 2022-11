New Suit - Contract

Burlington Stores, a national off-price department store retailer, sued Newgate Mall Other Equities Tuesday in Utah District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, pertaining to a landlord-tenant lease dispute, was filed by Buchalter. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00157, Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse v. Newgate Mall Other Equities.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 15, 2022, 5:21 PM