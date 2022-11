Who Got The Work

Matthew D. Kelly of Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney has entered an appearance for Symmetry Medical and parent company Tecomet Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to the defendants' M-Cor Femoral Neck device, was filed Sept. 9 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by Andriusis Law Firm on behalf of David and Maryann Burlingham. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper, is 2:22-cv-01134, Burlingham et al v. Portland Orthopaedics Limited et al.