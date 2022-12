Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Hartford Life and Accident Insurance to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed by Goodman Acker P.C. on behalf of John Burks. The case is 2:22-cv-12943, Burks v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 05, 2022, 4:25 PM