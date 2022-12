Who Got The Work

Karla L. Johnson of McGuireWoods has entered an appearance for Wells Fargo in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed Oct. 17 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Bensley Law Offices on behalf of Mark Robert Burkey. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney, is 2:22-cv-04151, Burkey v. Wells Fargo Auto.