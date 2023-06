Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Gopher Resource LLC to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of a former laborer for the defendant who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after he filed a worker's compensation claim. The case is 8:23-cv-01387, Burkett v. Gopher Resource LLC.

Energy

June 21, 2023, 12:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Derrick Burkett

defendants

Gopher Resource LLC

defendant counsels

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act