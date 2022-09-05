Who Got The Work

Andrea M. Kirshenbaum of Post & Schell and attorneys from King & Spalding have entered appearances for American Income Life Insurance Company in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit was filed July 22 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Williamson Law on behalf of individuals employed by defendants as insurance producers who were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy, is 2:22-cv-01054, Burkes v. Arias Agencies et al.

Pennsylvania

September 05, 2022, 7:16 AM