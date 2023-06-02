Who Got The Work

Abigail S. Wallach and Tobias E. Schlueter of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart and Amy L. Jackson of Rammelkamp Bradney PC have entered appearances for Express Services Inc. and Jacksonville Packaging Industries Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed April 17 in Illinois Central District Court by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a former line worker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen R. Lawless, is 3:23-cv-03142, Burke v. Johnsonville Packaging Inc et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 02, 2023, 11:00 AM

