Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fox Rothschild on Friday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against entertainment law firm Eisner LLP to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Bimonte Law on behalf of H. Niah Burke, accuses the defendant of using the plaintiff's unvaccinated status as a pretext for race-based termination. The case is 2:22-cv-06332, Burke v. Eisner LLP et al.

Legal Services

October 28, 2022, 5:18 PM