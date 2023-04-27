Who Got The Work

Consolidated Edison, the gas and electricity supplier to New York City, has turned to in-house attorney Paul Limmiatis to fend off a pending lawsuit over alleged race- and disability-based employment discrimination. The action was filed March 13 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Perry S. Friedman on behalf of a former gas troubleshooter mechanic. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, is 1:23-cv-02111, Burke v. Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.

Energy

April 27, 2023, 10:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Trevor Burke

Plaintiffs

Perry S. Friedman

defendants

Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.

defendant counsels

Consolidated Edison Co. Of N.Y., Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA