Consolidated Edison, the gas and electricity supplier to New York City, has turned to in-house attorney Paul Limmiatis to fend off a pending lawsuit over alleged race- and disability-based employment discrimination. The action was filed March 13 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Perry S. Friedman on behalf of a former gas troubleshooter mechanic. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, is 1:23-cv-02111, Burke v. Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.
Energy
April 27, 2023, 10:42 AM