New Suit - Employment

Comcast Technology Center was sued Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was brought by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of Ann Marie Burke, who alleges violations of the ADA and the Family and Medical Leave Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04887, Burke v. Comcast Cable Communications Management, LLC.