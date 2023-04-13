Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bond, Schoeneck & King removed an employment discrimination lawsuit on Thursday against Frontier Airlines and Worldwide Flight Services to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of William J. Fox on behalf of a former employee who alleges denial of reasonable accommodation for her pregnancy, as well as racial bias, wage violations and retaliation. The case is 3:23-cv-02082, Burke-Green-Warren v. Worldwide Flight Services, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 13, 2023, 3:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Paula Burke-Green-Warren

defendants

Indigo Partners & Frontier Airlines Holdings, Inc., d/b/a Frontier Airlines

Worldwide Flight Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bond, Schoeneck & King

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination