New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kombucha company Tribucha was hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Bursor & Fisher, contends that the defendant's kombucha products contain more than twice the alcohol permitted for non-alcoholic drinks, posing a risk to children, pregnant women and individuals suffering from alcohol dependency. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00406, Burke et al. v. Tribucha Inc.

North Carolina

October 06, 2022, 12:12 PM