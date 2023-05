New Suit

Geico General Insurance and other defendants were sued Monday in Colorado District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought pro se by Alexis Burke and Gregory Burke. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01295, Burke et al v. Lindner et al.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation