New Suit - Employment

Quest Diagnostics and other defendants were sued Thursday in New Jersey District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by T.A. Blackburn Law on behalf of a former Quest hospital account manager, who identifies as a homosexual male, and claims that he was wrongfully terminated for bringing disparate treatment and harassment claims to HR and subjected to unequal pay in relation to his heterosexual male and female colleagues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06571, Burk v. Quest Diagnostics et al.

Health Care

November 11, 2022, 8:28 AM