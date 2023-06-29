Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barnes & Thornburg on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Westfield Outdoor Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Equity Legal Group on behalf of a former e-commerce sales division employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to the human resources department about gender discrimination claims. The case is 2:23-cv-05149, Burgos v. Westfield Outdoor Inc., a Nevada corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 29, 2023, 4:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Rico Burgos

defendants

Does 1-20, inclusive

Westfield Outdoor Inc., a Nevada corporation

defendant counsels

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination