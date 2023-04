Removed To Federal Court

Citibank NA removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Northern District Court on Thursday. The complaint was brought by Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided proper meal and rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 3:23-cv-01907, Burgos v. Citibank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 21, 2023, 5:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Susana Burgos

defendants

Citibank, N.A

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches