New Suit - Employment

Miller Shah LLP and Olivier & Schreiber filed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Cyprexx Services LLC, Assurant subsidiary Field Asset Services Inc. and other defendants on Friday in California Northern District Court. The court action was filed on behalf of a maintenance worker for the defendants who contends that she was misclassified as an independent contractor and seeks reimbursement for business expenses as well as overtime wages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01251, Burgett v. Field Asset Services, Inc. et al.

Property & Casualty

March 17, 2023, 8:24 PM

