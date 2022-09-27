New Suit

Meta Platforms was hit with a digital privacy class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The case, part of a string of similar cases, was brought by Clayeo C. Arnold APLC on behalf of Facebook messenger app users who contend that Meta circumvents privacy settings by redirecting users to an in-app browser each time they open a third-party link in order to track and intercept their data. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05500, Burgess v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Technology

September 27, 2022, 8:58 PM