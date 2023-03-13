Who Got The Work

Jordan W. LaClair, Timothy J. Young and Alexandra Charysh of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for Instant Brands Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit over its Instant Pot DUO 6-Quart MultiUse Programmable Pressure Cooker. The suit was filed Jan. 25 in Illinois Northern District Court by Tomasik Kotin Kasserman and Johnson Becker PLLC on behalf of Keyolonda Burgess. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang, is 1:23-cv-00458, Burgess v. Instant Brands, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 13, 2023, 5:26 AM