New Suit - Employment

GlaxoSmithKline, the British pharmaceutical giant, was sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Console Mattiacci Law on behalf of Joelle Burgess. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00303, Burgess v. Glaxosmithkline LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 25, 2023, 2:46 PM