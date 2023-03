Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sills Cummis & Gross on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Piro, Zinna, Cifelli, Paris & Genitempo on behalf of Boshia Burgess, who contends she sustained injuries from using a 'long hot water bottle' that she purchased on Amazon. The case is 2:23-cv-01724, Burgess v. Amazon.Com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

March 28, 2023, 10:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Boshia Burgess

defendants

Amazon.Com, Inc.

ABC Corporation (1-10)

John And/OR Jane Does (1-10)

Maxgogo US

Shenzhen Yi Ling Technology Co., Ltd

Vobulafy

XYZ, Inc. (1-10)

defendant counsels

Sills Cummis & Gross

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims