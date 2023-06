Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bowles Rice on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide and Dwayne Nelson to West Virginia Northern District Court. The complaint, for residential fire damage claims, was filed by Flanigan Legal on behalf of John Alexander Burgess and Sylvia Santos Cruz. The case is 3:23-cv-00142, Burgess et al v. Nationwide Property & Casualty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 7:10 PM

Plaintiffs

John Alexander Burgess

Sylvia Santos Cruz

Plaintiffs

Laird Law

George N. Sidiropolis

defendants

Dwayne Nelson

Nationwide Property & Casualty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Bowles Rice

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute