New Suit - Personal Injury

Mercedes-Benz Group and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Washington Eastern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision. The court case was filed by Friedman|Rubin and Coluccio Law on behalf of Stephen Burgess and Bruce Wolf. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03054, Burgess et al v. Daimler Truck North America LLC et al.

Automotive

April 19, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Bruce Wolf

Stephen Burgess

Friedman Rubin - Bremerton

defendants

Daimler Truck North America LLC

Hts Logistics, Inc.

Jane Doe Taya

Sahil Taya

XYZ Corporations (1-5)

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision