New Suit - Contract

Old Republic International was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, for payments allegedly owing under a surety bond for a construction project, was filed by attorney David A. Walls on behalf of Burgess Building Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00739, Burgess Building Co. LLC v. Old Republic Surety Co.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 4:41 PM