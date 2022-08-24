New Suit

A chain of Texas burger restaurants sued Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court over its denial of coverage of property damage and business losses arising from Hurricane Laura. The lawsuit, which seeks reimbursement in excess of $450,000, was filed by Weller Green Toups & Terrell on behalf of Burgerworks Texas LLC and 10 Whataburger locations. Counsel have not yet appeared for Liberty Mutual. The case is 6:22-cv-00336, Burgerworks Texas et al v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 24, 2022, 6:29 PM