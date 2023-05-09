New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Kramon & Graham and Hausfeld filed a data breach class action Monday in Maryland District Court against ASRC Federal Data Solutions and Health Care Management Solutions. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from an Oct. 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable and personal health information of thousands of individuals. The action is also backed by Knowles Law Firm and the Law Office of Robert M. Turkewitz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01215, Burger v. Health Care Management Solutions, LLC et al.

Health Care

May 09, 2023, 4:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Barbara Reynolds Burger

Plaintiffs

Kramon Graham

Hausfeld

defendants

ASRC Federal Data Solutions, LLC

Health Care Management Solutions, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract