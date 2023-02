New Suit - Contract

Burger King sued franchise operators Eduardo E. Diaz, EYM King of Michigan LLC and EYM King L.P. on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Venable, seeks money damages against the defendants for alleged failure to pay fees due in connection with the operation of 14 Burger King franchises. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-20592, Burger King Company LLC v. Diaz et al.