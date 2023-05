Who Got The Work

Fabian A. Ruiz of GrayRobinson has entered an appearance for SB Port Ventures LLC and SBP Staffing and Recruiting LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed April 12 in Florida Southern District Court by FairLaw on behalf of a former employee. Co-defendant NoMi Health is represented by Seyfarth Shaw. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II, is 1:23-cv-21378, Burey v. Nomi Health, Inc. et al.

Business Services

May 27, 2023, 9:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Craig Burey

Plaintiffs

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer

Fairlaw Firm

defendants

Nomi Health, Inc.

Sb Port Ventures LLC

Sbp Staffing And Recruiting LLC

Trixie Belo-Osagie

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

GrayRobinson

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations