New Suit - Contract

McGuireWoods filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court claiming over $1 million in damages on behalf of Bureau Veritas North America. The suit accuses Fujimi Corp. of importing certain chemicals into the U.S. without properly complying with reporting requirements per the Environmental Protect Agency. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01929, Bureau Veritas North America, Inc. v. Fujimi Corporation.

Government

May 24, 2023, 6:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Bureau Veritas North America, Inc.

Plaintiffs

McGuireWoods

defendants

Fujimi Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract