New Suit - Consumer

Walmart was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in California Northern District Court alleging that the retailer failed to warn consumers about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar cases, was filed by Keller Postman on behalf of a mother who says taking the drug while pregnant caused her child to develop autism spectrum disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05167, Bureau et al. v. Wal-Mart Inc.