Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Aldi Inc. and Peter McGinley to West Virginia Northern District Court. The complaint, for alleged disability discrimination and breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Klie Law Offices on behalf of Ashley N. Burdette. The case is 1:22-cv-00154, Burdette v. Aldi Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 14, 2022, 7:42 PM