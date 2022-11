Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bowles Rice on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against United Bank, George Anthony Metz Jr. and Metz Law Offices to West Virginia Southern District Court. The complaint, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by the Glass Law Offices on behalf of Michael A. Burdette and Kelley D. Gray. The case is 3:22-cv-00545, Burdette et al. v. United Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 30, 2022, 4:28 PM