New Suit - Personal Injury

Stark & Stark filed a slip-and-fall lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court against Walmart. The suit was filed on behalf of Carrie Barbato Burda and Stephen Burda. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00987, Burda et al v. Walmart Distribution Center.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 15, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Carrie Barbato Burda

Stephen Burda

Plaintiffs

Stark & Stark

defendants

Walmart Distribution Center

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims