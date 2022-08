New Suit

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was sued Tuesday in Georgia Middle District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The case was brought by Butler Kahn and Adams, Jordan & Herrington on behalf of Jade Burch. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00316, Burch v. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 30, 2022, 5:57 PM