Who Got The Work

Richards, Layton & Finger directors Kevin M. Gallagher and Raymond J. DiCamillo have stepped in to represent data security software developer Okta Inc. and certain company leaders in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 14 in Delaware District Court by DeLeeuw Law and Moore Kuehn PC, accuses the defendants of claiming in investor communications that the integration of an acquired competitor was going smoothly despite significant employee retention issues and cybersecurity issues that led to a data breach. The suit further alleges that seven company leaders sold thousands of Okta shares for millions of dollars before investors learned about the issues. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:23-cv-00413, Buono v. McKinnon et al.

Cybersecurity

June 01, 2023, 10:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Austin Buono

Plaintiffs

Deleeuw Law LLC

defendants

Ben Horowitz

Brett Tighe

Christopher Kramer

Frederic Kerrest

Jeff Epstein

Jonathan Runyan

Michael Stankey

Michelle Wilson

Patrick Grady

Rebecca Saeger

Robert L. Dixon, Jr.

Shellye Archambeau

Susan St. Ledger

Todd McKinnon

defendant counsels

Richards, Layton & Finger

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws