Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Sky High Murals and Lamar Media Corp. to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Zuber Lawler LLP on behalf of a former real estate acquisitions manager for the defendants who claims she was retaliated against for taking maternity leave. The case is 3:23-cv-00060, Bunnett v. Lamar Media Corp. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 05, 2023, 8:16 PM