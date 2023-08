New Suit - Copyright

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton filed a copyright and cybersecurity lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of video game company Bungie. The complaint targets over a dozen online players for allegedly hacking into the software of Bungie's 'Destiny 2' game to obtain cheat codes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01143, Bungie, Inc. v. Fisher et al.

Gaming & Esports

August 01, 2023, 6:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Bungie, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

defendants

David Hastings

Jacob Mahuron

Jesse Watson

John Doe 10

John Doe 2

John Doe 3

John Doe 4

John Doe 5

John Doe 6

John Doe 7

John Doe 8

John Doe 9

John Does 11-50

Joshua Fisher

Matthew Abbott

Officer, Lpd John Doe 1

Travers Rutten

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims