Lewis Rice filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit in Missouri Eastern District Court on Friday. The complaint, seeking over $600,000 in damages for an alleged breached contract for sales services, was filed on behalf of Bunge-SCF Grain, a grain industry agricultural resource, and pursues claims against Pat Webster. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00734, Bunge-Scf Grain, LLC v. Webster.

June 02, 2023, 7:41 PM

Bunge-Scf Grain, LLC

Lewis Rice

Pat Webster

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract