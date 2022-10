New Suit - Trademark

Pakistani barbecue chain Bundoo Khan filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Buchalter, accuses defendant Maska Food Service of opening an unauthorized Bundoo Khan restaurant in Mesa, Arizona. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01838, Bundoo Khan USA LLC v. Maska Food Service LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 26, 2022, 8:48 PM