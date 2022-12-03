Who Got The Work

Eric P. Mathisen of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Lincoln National in a pending ERISA class action. The case was filed Oct. 18 in Illinois Northern District Court by William Reynolds, director of the C-K Law Group's Employee Benefits Clinic at the Chicago-Kent College of Law on behalf of John Bunce. Bunce contends that his claim for death benefits was denied because his daughter had an elevated blood alcohol content when she fatally fell out of a fourth-story window. The suit alleges that the death was caused by a defective window and pursues claims on behalf of a class of beneficiaries whose claims were similarly denied. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey, is 1:22-cv-05702, Bunce v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 03, 2022, 11:45 AM