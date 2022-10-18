New Suit - Class Action

Lincoln National was hit with an ERISA class action on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed on behalf of John Bunce, whose claim for death benefits was denied because his daughter had an elevated blood alcohol content when she fell out of a fourth-story window to her death. The suit alleges that the death was caused by a defective window and pursues claims on behalf of a class of beneficiaries whose claims were similarly denied. The complaint was brought by the Chicago-Kent College of Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05702, Bunce v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 18, 2022, 12:50 PM